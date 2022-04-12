Advertisement

Roy Edward Foster, age 85, of Wake Village, Texas passed away on April 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Foster was born on March 6, 1937, in Morris County, Texas to his parents Edward and Annie Lou Foster. He was a minister and enjoyed golfing. He was also a member of the Westside Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Leman Foster, Louie Foster, and W.G. Foster.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Betty Foster of Wake Village, Texas; daughter, Shanna Foster of Wake Village, Texas; adopted daughter, Dora Vela of Odessa, Texas; sister, Janie Boswell of Dallas, Texas; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Advertisement

Visitations will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday April 9, 2022, at Westside Church of Christ.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Westside Church of Christ with Bro. Steve McIntosh and Bro. Lance Mays officiating. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm at Spring Hill Cemetery in Morris County, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

