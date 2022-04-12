Advertisement

Iris Purtell, age 89, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, passed away in her sleep on March 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Mrs. Purtell was born August 28, 1932, in Durant, Oklahoma. She was a homemaker and a was fabulous cook. She was also a great interior designer who loved to shop. Mrs. Purtell was always dressed classy and in the latest fashions. She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Dwight Purtell and her son, Steven Dwight Purtell.

Survivors include one daughter, Joni Purtell; three grandchildren, Preston Dwight Purtell, Austin Dwight Purtell and Jessica Anne Purtell along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, April 8, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Jackson Cole Romo officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

