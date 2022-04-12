Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Roy Glen Moore, age 74 of Maud, Texas passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 in a local hospice facility. Mr. Moore was born May 19, 1947 in Winnsboro, Texas. He was a retired Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper, United States Army Korean War Veteran and is preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Velma Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Pollyanna Moore of Maud, Texas, a sister, Shirley Nugent of LaRue, Texas, two brothers, James Moore of Mineola, Texas, Larry and wife Donna Moore of Winnsboro, Texas, a daughter, Angie Stanton of Sulphur Springs, Texas, granddaughters Addison and McKinlee Stanton of Sulphur Springs, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston with Dusty Abner officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

Interment will be at a later date.

