U.S. Veteran

Charles Dale Crowson, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Saturday, April 9, 2022 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Crowson was born July 5, 1939 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was retired from Kansas City Southern Railroad, member of the Highland Hills Baptist Church and was a veteran of the 1st Battallion 153rd Infantry of the Arkansas Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife Pansy Crowson and by one son Charles DeWayne Crowson.

He is survived by his children, Billy Wayne Ritchie of Texarkana, Arkansas, Ronald Ritchie and wife Fonda of Mesquite, Texas, Bobby Ritchie of Texarkana, Arkansas, Nanetta Waits and husband Bill of Texarkana, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren, Tyler Crowson, Kayla Crowson, Zachery Crowson, Cody Raley, Audra Pettus, Brigette Garcia, Julie Waits, Brent Ritchie, Chelse Ritchie, Robert Ritchie III, Jonathon Ritchie, Tasha Brunson, Robby Ritchie, Chris Ritchie and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Minter officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

