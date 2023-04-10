Advertisement

Roy Lee Burris “AKA” Mr. Kool was born on September 27,1948 to Florene and Given Burris of Ogden, Arkansas. He received his wings on April 2, 2023. He loved to fish, hunt, ride horses, play dominoes, shoot pool, build, and make things. He graduated from Little River County Training School. he retired from Cooper Tire. He is preceded in death by his parents, Florene & Given Burris. He leaves to Cherish his memories to his children: Stephen Burris (Mai Vaughn), Ron Burris (Amber Deloney), Tarnesa (Peter) Ramnarine and LaKeisha Burris; his siblings: Willie Bell Green, Mary Burris, Mary (Tommy Greene, Rocky (Lora) Burris, Bobby (Murele) Burris, Verlyn (Fred) Gulley, Rhonda (Keith) Gulley, Cynthia Hughes and eighteen grandchildreen. A Host of other relatives and friends.

