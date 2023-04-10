Texas High School Student Council Earns Top National Award for 15th Consecutive Year

Advertisement

The National of Student Council (NatStuCo) has recognized the Texas High School student council as a 2023 National Gold Council of Excellence recipient. THS student council has received this prestigious award for 15 consecutive years. The group is recognized for its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community. The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), its parent organization, supports The NatStuCo program.

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award shows the utmost dedication a school’s students, leaders, and staff have made to making their community a better place,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. “Texas High School has gone above and beyond in elevating student voice to ensure they are establishing a positive climate and culture, as well as fostering academic and social growth for all.”

To meet the National Gold Council of Excellence Award requirements, a student council must meet various criteria. In addition to basic criteria such as a written constitution, regular meetings, and a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. National Student Council (NatStuCo) provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills to student council members.



NatStuCo dedicates itself to preparing and empowering student leaders to serve their schools and communities better. For more information, visit www.NatStuCo.org.

For more information about NASSP, located in Reston, Virginia, visit www.nassp.org or call 703-860-0200.

