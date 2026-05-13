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Royce Herbert Hickson Sr. 85 of Texarkana, AR formerly DeQueen, AR passed on May 9, 2026 in a local hospital. He was born on August 30, 1940 in Garland, AR.

Survivors include his wife, Melba Hickson of Texarkana, AR; two sons and daughters-in-law, Royce Hickson, Jr. and Lisa of Texarkana, AR and Jeff Hickson and Cheryl of DeQueen, AR; daughter, Sheri Kinser of DeQueen, AR; two sisters, Clara Carpenter of Atlanta, TX and Donna Surrett of CA.; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 10am Thursday, May 14, 2026 at Sylverino Cemetery with Rev. Pat Freeman officiating. Burial will under the direction of East Funeral Home-Downtown.

SPONSOR

Family will be at 1 Embassy Lane, Texarkana, AR.

Family will receive friends from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at the funeral home.

Online tributes can be posted at www.eastfuneralhome.com.