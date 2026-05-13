SPONSOR

William Bert Page, 93 of Texarkana, TX passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2026. He was born on November 2, 1932 in Clarendon, AR. Mr. Page was a member of St Edwards Catholic Church and a U S Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. His hobby was fishing, on his lunch break he would stop and fish in the Columbia River wearing his white shirt and tie.

He is preceded in death by his two sons, David Page and Michael Page and daughter Tracy Winder.

Survivors include his wife Doris Page of Texarkana, TX; two daughters and son-in-law, Barbara and Elliott Love and Shelly Page Gill; five grandchildren, Christopher and Jesse Gill, Katherine Page and Max Page and Layne Love.

SPONSOR

Cremation arrangements are under the diction of East Funeral Home-Downtown.

No service are scheduled at this time.

Online tributes can be posted at www.eastfuneralhome.com.