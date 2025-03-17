Sponsor

Ruben Franco Vasquez, 78, of Hooks, Texas passed away March 13, 2025 surrounded by his family.

He was born February 5, 1947 in Tulare, California to Lupe and Isabel Vasquez.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sons Ruben Joaquin Vasquez, Tony Vasquez, three brothers Eddie Vasquez, Anastacio Vasquez, Benny Vasquez; two grandsons Zander Laxton, Vincent Garza, and one granddaughter Malaya Vasquez.

Ruben had a passion for deep sea fishing. His life was truck driving. He kept his truck clean and polished and took pride in the way his truck looked. He was employed with Landstar Ranger Incorporated for the last 21 years. He was a million miler and a Roadstar for them also. Ruben has over 5 million miles under his belt.

Survivors include his wife Rhonda Vasquez of Hooks, Texas; son Larry Vasquez and wife Desiree of Fresno, California; daughter Heidi Laxton and husband James of Hooks, Texas; son Edward Vasquez of Fresno, California; son Ruben Vasquez and wife Monica of Sacramento, California; daughter Cynthia Vasquez and fiancé Leonard Flores of Fresno, California; daughter Olivia Vasquez and husband Juan Salinas of Fresno, California; 29 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; sister Stella Damasco of Fresno, California; and three brothers Ricardo Vasquez of Caruthers, California, Louie Vasquez of Tracy, California, and Mike Vasquez of Fresno, California.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, March 17, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation starting at 1:00 PM.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.