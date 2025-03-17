Sponsor

Charles Vernon Sutton, age 86, of Texarkana, AR passed away on March 13, 2025, at St. Michael’s Hospital.

He was born on October 25, 1938, in Konawa, OK. Charles was a passionate fisherman who spent his life by the water. He was known for his deep love of the water and his expert knowledge of fishing. Whether casting a line in the early morning light or sharing stories of his best catches, Charles had an unmatched connection to the water that defined much of his life. A hardworking man, Charles worked as a Superintendent at Domtar in Ashdown, AR for over 35 years. He spent countless hours on the water, always with a fishing pole in hand and a smile on his face.

He is preceded in death by his father Foy Sutton and mother Floatie Sutton of Lockesburg, AR. Charles is survived by his long- time wife and friend Bobbie Sutton, three children Ronnie Garrett of Texarkana, AR, Terrie and Jeff Hefner of Texarkana, AR, Michael and Shanda Sutton of Cedar Bluff, AL, six grandchildren Kacie Perez of Horatio, AR, Blake Pell of Texarkana, TX, Dallas Wills of Texarkana, TX, Jessie Nelson of Texarkana, TX, Bradley and Brently McMahan of Cedar Bluff, AL eight great- grandchildren Morgan Kramer, Alyssa Pell, Austin Pell, Keira Kramer, Jaylynn Lee, Kamdyn Wills, Parker Nelson and Kaid Nelson, one sister Juaveeta Hanson, two brothers Farrell Sutton and Billy Joe Sutton, two dogs Tootie and Toto, who was by his side through many years of joy and companionship.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Charles will be dearly missed, but his spirit will live on whenever the waters are calm and the fish are biting.

John 3:16- For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life”

For those wishing to send condolences, sympathy cards may be sent to:

Charles Sutton Family

5628 Tennessee Road

Texarkana, AR 71854