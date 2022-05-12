Advertisement

Ruby Ann Barnhart, age 66, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born on October 14, 1955, in Marks, Mississippi, to William “Web” and Bertha Winters.

Mrs. Barnhart was a homemaker.

In her free time, she enjoyed cooking for her family, fishing, writing poems, and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and best friend.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 15 years, Ronald Barnhart; four brothers, James Winters, Frankie Winters, Bill Winters, Elzie Winters; two sisters, Elaine Ellingburg, Louise Reynolds; one stepson, Raymond Barnhart; and one grandson Taylor Walker. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle Whiteside of Taylor, Arkansas, Misty and Keith Cole of Houston, Mississippi, Shannon and Lane Lindsey of New Boston, Texas, Teresa Bradley of Wake Village, Texas, Jennifer Bradley of Cason, Texas; two step-sons, Ronald Barnhart, Jr. of Pisa, Italy, Thomas Barnhart of Killeen, Texas; her brothers, Bubba Winters of Batesville, Mississippi, Jessie Winters of Texarkana, Texas; her sisters, Shirley Brown of Haughton, Louisiana, Cricket Russell of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Mason Ware of Batesville, Mississippi; her 12 grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash Texas.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

