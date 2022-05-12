Advertisement

Helen Dove Wooten, 95, of Wake Village, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 8, 2022. She was born August 12, 1926 to Roy and Eunice Dove in Miller County.

She was retired from Red River Army Depot, a member of First Baptist Church, Eastern Star member, and past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Elks Club.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold Wooten, two brothers Billy and Forrest Dove; two son in laws Eugene Seneff and Charles Hayes.

Survived by her two daughters Karen Seneff of Rayville, Louisiana, Nancy Hayes Rogers and husband Bryant of Redwater, Texas; two granddaughters Kim Dickson and husband Jay of Flower Mound, Texas, Kristen Seale of Wake Village, Texas; three great granddaughters Amanda, Bella, and Cami Dickson and sister Grace Simms of North Richland Hills, Texas along with a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

