Ruby Faye Nicholson, age 76, of Maud, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2025. She was born on December 10, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Nellie and Horace Reed.

She spent her working days as a housekeeper and in the nursery at Redwater Baptist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed attending church and functions held at the church and spending time with her grandchildren. She is described as a loving mother and grandmother, devoted friend and a loyal sister.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Mike and wife Taunya Hart and Jason and wife Denise Hart; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Gene and Sherry Reed; two sisters, Donna and John Coffee and Nelda Parsons.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.