Sponsor

Ruby Jewel Stovall, age 92, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Stovall was born on April 16, 1931, in Breckenridge, Texas, and lived in Fouke most of her life. Mrs. Stovall was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a member of Faith Chapel Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Homer Stovall, Jr.

She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia Trexler of Texarkana, Arkansas; Vickie and Tommy Keister of Fouke, Arkansas; Paula and Ray Mundinger of Leary, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Mary Jane Stovall of Fouke, Arkansas; one sister, Margie Darnell of Weatherford, Texas; ten grandchildren, Russell Cook and his wife, Candace; Chase Trexler and his wife, Kimberley; Casey Trexler and his wife, Jordan; Chris Keister; Amy Karr and her husband, Michael; Jason Stovall; Melissa Chandler and her husband, Drew; Lynn Cunningham and his wife, Virginia; Eric Cunningham and his wife Phyllis; Jeffrey Cunningham and his wife, Tena; and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchilden, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 17, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Ronnie Freeman officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM.

