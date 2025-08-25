Sponsor

Russell Alan Edzards, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in the comfort of his home. He was born on February 19, 1968, in Texarkana, to Herman Lee Edzards and Alice Sue Edzards.

Russell, aka Russ, spent his days doing an array of things. When he wasn’t working hard to keep the old Wadley building afloat, he spent his time fishing and hunting, working on cars, riding on motorcycles, shopping at the bin stores, and listening to every rock song that existed. Aside from his long list of extracurriculars, he took pride in his family and made sure everyone was taken care of. If you knew Russell, you knew his two daughters were his pride and joy, and he was put on this Earth to be a girl’s dad. He was newly a Papa to his first-born grandson and was preparing for his first granddaughter. More than anything, he was an avid lover of the Lord and took pride in his beliefs. He grew up at First Lutheran Church, where he was baptized, confirmed, and was an active member for his entire life.

He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. He never met a stranger and welcomed anyone in with open and loving arms.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Lee Edzards; his grandparents, Flora and Otto Edzards, Jack Davis, Louise and Leo Ochsenbein; his dearest friend, Mike (Smack) Applebaum; along with many lost friends, family members, and classmates of his beloved Class of ’86.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Alice Sue Edzards; his daughter Madelynne Snyder, and son-in-law AJ Snyder; his daughter Harlee Edzards; his grandson Graham Snyder; his one sister Jennifer Cox, and brother-in-law Bryan Cox; two nieces and one nephew, Courtney Bower, Kiki Cox, and Dustin May; one great niece and nephew, Tenlee and Caiden Bower; one aunt and uncle Joan and Bill Wagnon; his best friend, Scott Threlkheld; and a host of many other family members and friends who loved him deeply.

Visitation services will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas, from 6:00 PM to 8 PM. The funeral services will take place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at First Lutheran Church at 4600 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas, at 11:00 AM. Burial services to follow at Stateline Cemetery.

In honor of his life, we ask that everyone please ride in their favorite vintage car or on their favorite motorcycle to the service.