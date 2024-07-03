Sponsor

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Ruth Ann Sims, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who left us on July 1, 2024, at the age of 91, surrounded by loved ones in her final moments.

Ruth was born on July 24, 1932, in Bloomburg, TX to Ethel and Marvin Clements. She lived a full and vibrant life, filled with love, laughter, and countless memories shared with family and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Sims, with whom she spent 52 years of shared memories and happiness.

As a devoted family matriarch, Ruth is survived by 4 children, Debra Hammon and husband Doug of Fairfield Bay, AR, Randy Sims and his wife Karen of Texarkana, Brenda Westbrook and her husband Johnny of Texarkana, and John Clements of Texarkana; 14 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, each of whom she adored deeply. In addition to her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her sons Cecil Sims and Kenneth Sims, and grandson Johnny Wayne Clements.

Ms. Sims was known for her wit, compassion, and deep love of family. As a physical therapy assistant at Medical Lodge for more than 30 years, she touched the lives of many through her hard work and dedication. She loved watching her programs, crossword puzzles, vibrant flowers, spending holidays with her family, and sharing words of wit and wisdom. She will be remembered by those who knew her best for her fine fried chicken, green beans, and holiday jam cake.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt word of thanks to Jennifer, Stefanie, and Crystal at Dierksen Hospice for their diligence of care and compassion over the last few years. We can never repay them for the kindness and care they extended to our family.

A memorial service will be held for Ms. Sims at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, where friends and family are invited to celebrate Ruth’s life. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery, in Texarkana, AR.

Though she may no longer be with us, the legacy of love she left behind will continue to inspire. Ruth Ann Sims will be deeply missed by all who know her.