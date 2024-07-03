LifeNet and Texarkana Emergency Center Host Summer Block Party for Community

Sponsor

LifeNet EMS and Texarkana Emergency Center are excited to announce a Summer Block Party for all community members on Tuesday, July 9th, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Texarkana Emergency Center.

Get ready for an afternoon of fun in the sun, featuring free Kona Ice, exciting giveaways, and exclusive tours of a LifeNet ambulance. This event is a fantastic opportunity for families and individuals to come together, enjoy the summer weather, and learn more about the services and support provided by LifeNet and Texarkana Emergency Center.

Event Details:

• Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

• Time: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

• Location: Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road

This event is open to all ages and is free to attend. We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this fun and educational opportunity. Whether you’re interested in learning more about emergency medical services or simply want to enjoy a cool treat on a hot summer day, the Summer Block Party has something for everyone.

For more information about the event, please contact Carington Bright at cpbright@lifenetems.org.

