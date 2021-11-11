Ruth Brassfield, age 80, of Bogue, KS passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She was born on July 16, 1941 to James and Opal Bane in Redwing, MN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two sons, James and Josh Brassfield.

She is survived by her husband, of 58 years, Irl Brassfield of Bogue, KS; 2 sons, Troy Brassfield and his wife, Cayleigh of Palco, KS; Blake Brassfield and his wife, Heather of Texarkana, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Bane of Golden, CO; one sister, Nancy Schultejans of St. Louis, MO.

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

