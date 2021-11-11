Thomas ‘Tommy’ Paul Brundrett

Thomas Paul Brundrett, 86 of New Boston, Texas went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2021, at his home.

Tommy was born May 25, 1935 in Lake Charles, LA and was adopted into the family of Wilford Brundrett and Dorothy Brundrett. He married Norita Yvonne Jacob on June 2, 1954.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Texarkana. Tommy was an active member of the church, enjoyed Pitching for the church softball team and serving as an Elder.

Tommy was a life long Rancher and enjoyed sitting on his front porch in the evening watching his girls.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Norita. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Gage and husband Brady, his son, Paul Brundrett and wife Karen and daughter, Stacey Howell and husband Jimmy, seven Grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, November 12, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at First Lutheran Church in Texarkana, Tx. Memorial Services will be held at the same location following the Visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 4600 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas 75503

