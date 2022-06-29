Ruthie Chamlee

Advertisement

Ruthie Jean Nations Chamlee peacefully departed this life at the age of 90 on June 24, 2022, in Mesquite, Texas. She was born in Hope, Arkansas on Mother’s Day in 1932 to Kate Virginia Sinyard Nations and William Daniel Nations, as the 6th of 8 children. She was a lifelong resident of Texarkana and was married to Bobby Chamlee for 42 years until his passing in 1994. During their marriage they had 4 children.

She is survived by her children: Vicki Towery (Larry), Randy Chamlee, Gary Chamlee, and Jana Field; grandchildren: Eric Towery (Stephanie), Melissa Bauer (Rob), Ryan Towery and Zachary Field; great-grandchildren: Cash Harris, Peyton Tyler, Jayden Bauer, Charlotte Towery, and Evelyn Towery; daughter-in-law, Aurelia Chamlee; sisters-in-law: Elise Nations and Jane Chamlee; and many, many nieces and nephews who were close to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bobby, her brothers and sisters; Archie Nations, Elbert Nations (Pauline), Roy Nations (Eva Jewel), Mary Reese (Bryan), Ola Mae Mullinax (Tommy), Nellie Bobo (Guy) and Floyd Nations (Gloria); half-brothers: Elmer Nations (Ena) and Barney Nations (Mamie); mother-in-law & father-in-law, Blanche and Joel David Chamlee; brother-in-law, Don Chamlee; and two dear friends, Herald Mills of Little Rock and Jack Miller of Mesquite.

Once her children were of school age, during the 1960’s, Ruth worked at Day & Zimmerman on the production line, inspecting explosive detonators for potential defects. This was a task which she earnestly undertook, inspired in part, by the military service of her brothers in World War II.

Later, she worked at the Albertson’s deli where her charming smile and gift of gab was perfect for such a sales position, and she took great pleasure in greeting her repeat customers and making new acquaintances as she peered over the counter. Sometimes you could hear her laughter echo in the store, and customers loudly talking and laughing in return.

She will be missed.

Family visitation will be on Tuesday, June 28 from 6:00-7:30 pm, and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 am at the Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Ark.

