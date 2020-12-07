Advertisement

Ryan Dakoda “Bubba” Brown, age 26, of Doddridge, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, December 4, 2020 in a Houston, Texas hospital surround by his family.

Ryan was born October 17, 1994 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a member of Ida Baptist Church in Ida, Louisiana. He enjoyed gunsmithing and playing video games. Ryan was very creative and his passion was working with his hands any chance he got.

He is survived by his father and mother, Lance and Sheila Brown, of Doddridge, Arkansas; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Katelyn and Chris Koehn of Doddridge, Arkansas, Ashlea and David Rowton of Waldo, Arkansas; three nephews Koby O’Neal, Riley O’Neal, Jensen Rowton; one niece, Evelynn Rowton and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Union Grove Cemetery in Doddridge, Arkansas with Rev. Brian Hevrin officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

