Paul Lavere Lindsey age 93 of New Boston, Texas passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Lindsey was born February 1, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas. He was Retired from Red River Army Depot as an Ammo Inspector, a Bowie County Bus Driver for 17 years, United States Army and Korean War Veteran and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. As the Patriarch of the Lindsey family, he is preceded in death by his mother, Lessie Marie Lindsey, wife, Billie Ann Lindsey and a son, Ricky Lindsey.

Survivors include one son and daughter in law, Michael Lindsey and Kathy Martin of Maud, Texas, two daughters, Paula Ann Davidson of Avery, Texas, Patricia Lindsey of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Sarena and Kyle Lindsey, Scotty Lindsey, BJ Lindsey, Mark and Sara Lindsey, Gary Paul and Julie Davidson, Bradley and Donna Lindsey, Melissa and Clint Posey, Chrissy Thompson, Kathy and Beto Guerra, Kari and Richard Nolte, 22 great grandchildren, Jaxson Dastillon, Arianna Dastillon, Wesley Davidson, Jarrod Davidson, Shelby Hall, Alex Guerra, Ella Guerra, Haydon Gilbert, Tristen Jessee, Emory Lindsey, Tyler Raulston, Breanna Lindsey, Emma Powell, Meagan Lindsey, Cole Lindsey, Kasey Townes, Cody Thompson, John Hawley, Eric Posey, Christopher Posey, Shawn Posey, Kaylee Rose, 24 great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas with Bishop Tracy Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Godley Prairie Cemetery, New Boston at a later date. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at the funeral home.

