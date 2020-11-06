Advertisement

En Español

Salatil Pruneda, de 36 años, de Nash, Texas, murió el jueves 5 de Noviembre de 2020 en un hospital local.

El Sr. Pruneda nació el 3 de Mayo de 1984 en Harlingen, Texas y fue miembro de la Iglesia Católica del Sagrado Corazón. Trabajó como operador de maquinaria en Metal Max en Texarkana. Le encantaba pasar tiempo con sus hijos y su familia era su primera prioridad.

Le precedió en la muerte su padre, José Pruneda.

Los sobrevivientes incluyen a su esposa, Maria Pruneda; dos hijos, José Daniel Pruneda y Salatil Pruneda, Jr .; su madre, Constantina Pruneda; dos hermanos, Antonio Pruneda y Jose Pruneda; tres hermanas, Rosa Pruneda, Dora Pruneda y Constantina Pruneda Brown; y nueve sobrinas y sobrinos.

Los servicios fúnebres serán a las 10:00 a.m. del lunes 9 de Noviembre de 2020 en Chapelwood Funeral Home con el padre Braun oficiando. El entierro será en Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

El cuerpo yacerá en estado de 8:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m. El domingo en la funeraria.

In English

Salatil Pruneda, age 36, of Nash, Texas, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Pruneda was born May 3, 1984, in Harlingen, Texas and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He worked as a machine operator at Metal Max in Texarkana. He loved spending time with his kids and his family was his first priority.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Pruneda.

Survivors include his wife, Maria Pruneda; two sons, Jose Daniel Pruneda and Salatil Pruneda, Jr.; his mother, Constantina Pruneda; two brothers, Antonio Pruneda and Jose Pruneda; three sisters, Rosa Pruneda, Dora Pruneda and Constantina Pruneda Brown; and nine nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Father Braun officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

The body will lie in state from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

