Shelba Elliott

Shelba Joy Corbell Elliott, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Elliott was born August 21, 1938, in Sevier County, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her husband, Jerry Elliott, preceded her in death.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Cathryn and Jeff Castle of Texarkana, Arkansas, Karen and Rick McConaughey of Dekalb, Texas and Tracy and Brian Jewell of Texarkana, Texas; five grandsons, Frank “Trey” Presson, Dakoda “Cody” Castle, Joe McConaughey, Dr. Jay Castle and wife, Bethany, and Michael McConaughey; three great-grandchildren, Cydnee Presson, Annabelle Presson and Brody Tate Castle; and one sister, Ruth Allen of Nash, Texas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. There are no services scheduled at this time.

