Sally Ann McInvale

Advertisement

Sally Ann Glover McInvale, age 76, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, February 25, 2021 in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. McInvale was born May 6, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was retired from the Baptist Book Store and was a member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Wendy Gale Kizzar and by one son, Richard Dewayne McInvale.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband, Woodie McInvale of Texarkana, Texas; one son, Russell McInvale of Texarkana, Texas; two grandchildren, Michael Alan Kizzar and Kathryn Elizabeth Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Avonlea Gale Kizzar, Kruze Kizzar, Sadie Rose Kizzar, Camryn Phillips and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 1. 2021 at the Northern Hills Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the Church from 1:00-2:00 P.M. Monday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Building Fund at the Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, AR 71854