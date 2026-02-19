SPONSOR

September 28, 1982 – February 17, 2026

Samantha J. Oglesby, age 43, passed away on February 17, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Samantha was born on September 28, 1982, in DeQueen, Arkansas, to James Oglesby and Glenda Barnes. She was a proud graduate of Redwater High School and earned a marketing degree from Southern Arkansas University. She went on to receive her law degree from the University of Oklahoma–Norman and was an upcoming graduate of UT Houston McGovern Medical School. Throughout her accomplished career, Samantha served as an Assistant District Attorney for Bowie County and as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas. She was a dedicated member of the Texas Bar Association. In her free time, Samantha enjoyed fishing with her dad, painting, listening to music, traveling, watching movies, and reading. She was an avid reader who cherished time spent with her family, friends, and beloved dogs. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bob Barnes; her grandmothers, Katherine Chavis and Kate Sloan; and her uncle, Gary Stone. Samantha is survived by her father, Dr. Jimmy Oglesby and his wife, Neely, of Texarkana, Arkansas; her mother, Glenda Barnes of Texarkana, Texas; her brother, Mitchell Mears and his wife, Treasure, of Euless, Texas; her sisters, Kaitlyn James and her husband, Auston, of Monroe, Washington, and Brianna Barnes of Texarkana, Arkansas; her grandparents, June Barnes of Texarkana, Texas, and Bruce and Billie Oglesby of Foreman, Arkansas; her aunts and uncles, Meleony Stone, B.B. Barnes and his wife, Darlene, and Brenda Tinkes and her husband, Bradley; her beloved canines, Indy, Hans, Anabelle, Melinda Mae, Judge, and Bluebelle; as well as three nephews, one niece, numerous cousins, and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Christian Warriors Church, with John Flint and Pastor Micah Harp officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

