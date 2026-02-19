SPONSOR

Brenda Kay Beck, aged 73, of Ashdown, AR passed away on February 17, 2026. She was born on June 6, 1952 in Alma, AR. She was retired from Texarkana Arkansas ISD was a member of Mandeville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Longino and her mother, Johnnie Moore and father

Survivors include her husband Bill Beck of Ashdown, AR; son and daughter-in-law, Adam and Amanda Beck of Texarkana, TX; five grandchildren, Brady Fant, Colton Fant and his wife Natalie, Hallie Patrick and her husband Ricky, Carter Beck and Madelyn Beck; two great grandchildren, Lillian and Greyson Fant.

Memorials can be to Mandeville Baptist Church or charity of choice.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Online tributes can be posted at www.eastfuneralhome.com.