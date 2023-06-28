Sammy Kilpatrick

Sponsor

Sammy Charles Kilpatrick, age 90, of Ashdown, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. Michaels Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Sammy was born on January 13, 1933, in Red River County, Texas to Jack Kilpatrick and Vera Bridges Kilpatrick. Sammy spent his working days as a packaging specialist at Red River Army Depot, Preservation, and Packaging Supervisor. Sammy served our country proudly in the United States Army and served in Vietnam as a DOD Civilian. He was a member of the U.S. Army Artillery, the 49th Texas National Guard, the 145th Medcom Army Reserves, and the EMI Hooks Ambulance Service. He was a member of the Texarkana RC Flying Club and a member of multiple churches. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, stock car racing, flying model airplanes, playing “42”, and gardening. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and having get-togethers. His family describes him as a loveable, dessert-loving, and God-fearing family man.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Brad Kilpatrick, granddaughter, Amy Phillips, two sisters, Faye Latham and Patsy Robbins, and one brother, Bill Kilpatrick.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Joyce Kilpatrick; son, Gary Kilpatrick; daughter, Kathy Kilpatrick Jones; his son, Jimmy Kilpatrick and his wife, Bridget; stepdaughter, JoEllen LaVoice and family; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild, loving nieces, nephews and many special friends, including Bobbie Wright, Ed Goodman, and Dennis and Debbie.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. with Elijah Dovell officiating. Burial will be at Bridges Chapel Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the funeral home from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.

