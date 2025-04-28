Sponsor

Dr. Sammy Wood

Born January 10, 1939, in Shreveport, LA., and died April 23, 2025, at his home. He grew up in Texarkana and graduated from Texas High School.

Dr. Wood attended undergraduate school at Baylor and SMU where he was a Kappa Sigma. Graduate school was Baylor College of Dentistry. He met his wife Mary Wayne Nairen in Dallas during this time. After graduation they moved to Texarkana where he opened his practice

Dr Wood was very active in his community, Jaycees, and Cancer Society. He was the host/emcee of a once-a-week TV show called Texarkana Town Topics where people were interviewed about things going on in town.

Sam and Mary Wayne and their two boys loved to travel, fish, hunt, and camp. They got so caught up in snow skiing that they built a place in Colorado. Many wonderful memories.

Dr. Wood was preceded in death by his parents: Sam and Winnie Wood, and a son Keith Wood. He is survived by his wife, Mary Wayne; son Kurt and wife Lori, granddaughters Julia and Caroline. The girls are both students at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. They were the light of his life.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.