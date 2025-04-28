Sponsor

Guindolyn Hensley Prestidge went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2025, in Texarkana, TX at the age of 83.

She and her twin sister Caroline joined Edward and Lola Hensley and five siblings as the youngest members of the household on May 21, 1941. As identical twins, Guin and Carol drew much attention in the family as they grew up in Bowie County Texas and Miller County Arkansas. In their high school years in Texarkana, they did not hesitate to pose as the “other” twin to cause a little confusion. Her mother considered the twins to be a little greater challenge than the three younger boys. After high school, Guin married Joe Prestidge. She and Joe lived in Houston, Texas before moving to Atlanta, Texas where they made a home for their family over the next 50 years together. She was a faithful member of The Crossway Church in Queen City, TX. She loved serving the Lord with all her heart and helping others. Guin and Joe had three children: Joel, Kevin, and Beth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her son, Kevin, her daughter, Beth, her sisters, Eloise Watts and Caroline Baez, and her brothers, Bill, M.J., Don, and Melvin Hensley.

She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Hensley, her son, Joel Prestidge, her grandsons, David Solley, Dustin Prestidge, Seth Sims, Robert Prestidge, and granddaughter, Guindolyn Arnold, and many great-grandchildren and close friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.

Her funeral service will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, AR, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Colton Hill officiating. Burial will be at the Shiloh Cemetery in Texarkana, AR.