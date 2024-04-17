Sponsor

Samuel “Bo” Perry, 95, of New Boston, TX, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2024. Born on July 14, 1928, in New Boston to the loving parents, Ben and Myrtle Perry, Samuel led a diverse career path. A man with a kind and generous heart, he touched the lives of many.

Preceded in death by his parents: Ben and Myrtle Perry, his daughter Debra Perry, 3 brothers, and 8 sisters.

Samuel leaves behind a cherished legacy:

He is survived by his beloved sister, Ida Lou, and his adoring grandchildren: Clifton Henderson and Dayton Henderson of Texarkana, TX, Samuel Henderson of Commerce, TX, and Sha’kerra Perry of Dallas, TX.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2024, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Services to honor his memory will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 11:00 am at Prosperity Baptist Church of New Boston, TX, with Reverend Johnnie Traylor, Eulogist. The burial will follow at Prosperity Cemetery on Highway 8 in New Boston, TX, under the compassionate direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.