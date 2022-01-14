Samuel D. Cobb

Samuel Dean Cobb, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 10, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Cobb was born August 4, 1932 in Ashdown, Arkansas. He was a life long Methodist and was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was the President of Gateway Furniture Company where he worked for sixty years, until his retirement at the age of 85. He had attended Henderson State University, East Texas State University, and Texarkana College where he studied business. He was a kind gentleman who was known to have helped many people in the community. Mr. Cobb was an avid Razorbacks fan, he enjoyed watching the hogs play any sport. He also enjoyed fishing and a good game of dominoes. Mr. Cobb was a hardworking man, but he always made sure to take time for his family. He never missed his kids or his grandkids sporting events. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Addie Cobb; one sister, Emma Box and one daughter in-law, Toni Cobb.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Elizabeth Cobb; four sons, Stuart Cobb and his wife Connie, Mark Cobb, Rex Cobb and his wife Karen, Scott Cobb and his wife Teri; one brother, Richard Cobb; eight grandchildren, Jill Deatherage, Matt Cobb, Carol Cobb, Casey Jones, Adam Cobb, Kristi Cobb, Hollyn Rabago, Trevor Cobb; twelve great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 11:00AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial is under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 until 11 AM on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Ashdown United Methodist Church.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

