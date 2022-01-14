Conita June Barber

Conita J. Archer, our dearly beloved sister, passed from this life on January 6, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1958 in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Conita moved to East Texas, living in Texarkana, Texas for many years. She was married to Mike Barber. She was very active in N.A. and A.A. She worked for Wadley Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Idella Speers Archer; her husband, Mike Barber; and her sister Terry Goforth. She is survived by her brother, Larry Archer; and sister, Evelyn Barber; sister-in-law, Cherie Archer; nephew, Thomas Archer; niece, Wonita Archer; and a great-nephew, Colton Archer.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard on Sunday January 16, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

