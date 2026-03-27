Samuel E. Crane

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August 21, 1943 – March 26, 2026

Samuel “Sam” Crane, age 82, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Sam was born on August 21, 1943, to his parents, Malcom and Helen Crane.

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Sam was a retired postman, a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, and a Mason. He enjoyed fishing and camping and could often be found sitting under the shed with his dog, Gus, enjoying peanuts and soda pop. He also loved watching birds from his porch.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue Crane, and his parents.

He is survived by his two children, Susan Neal and husband Scott, and Steve Crane and wife Shelly; his grandchildren, Micah Neal, Maygan Wall, Marc Neal, Aaron Crane, Hayden Crane, and Kara Garvin; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his sister, Sherri Herman; nephews, Malcom Heard and Vincent Heard; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Beverly and Jerry Redkey; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Jerry Redkey officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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