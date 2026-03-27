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Home Obituaries Texarkana Geneva G “Tena” Bowen

Geneva G “Tena” Bowen

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TXK TODAY STAFF
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May 21, 1939 – March 24, 2026

Geneva G. Bowen, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and devotion to her family and community.

Born on May 21, 1939, in Fouke, Arkansas, Geneva lived a life centered on what mattered most to her — her family, her faith, and the relationships she built along the way. She had a special way of making people feel welcomed and valued, and her warm, friendly spirit made it easy for her to form lasting connections with everyone she met.

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She was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, and found joy in life’s simple pleasures — attending church, hosting and attending Bible study with her lady friends, crafting, sewing, cooking, singing, and playing games with those she loved. Geneva was a longtime member of Faith Assembly of God Church, where she served as a greeter for many years, offering a kind smile and a warm welcome to all who walked through the doors.

In her final days, she was surrounded by love and cared for with compassion, passing peacefully — a reflection of the grace with which she lived her life.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Bowen and his wife Becky; her daughter, Anita Minor and her husband David; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory forward with love.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob Bowen; her daughters, Judy Townes and Kathy Page; her grandson, Joshua Kimble; and her mother, Grace Larey.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas location. Public visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

She will be remembered not only for what she did, but for who she was — a steady, loving presence whose kindness and warmth left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

“Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her. For she was a virtuous woman whose price was far above rubies; a soul who has now heard the sweet words of her Savior: ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant… enter thou into the joy of thy lord.’”
(Combining Proverbs 31:28, 10 and Matthew 25:21)

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Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

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