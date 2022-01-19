Sandra Gail Beckham

Advertisement

Sandra Gail Bridges Beckham, age 82, of Red Lick, Texas passed away on January 17, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Beckham was born August 24, 1939, in Kurthwood, LA to A.G. and Melvie Bridges and raised in Peason, LA. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School in Florien, LA and attended Business School in Shreveport, LA where she met her husband of 62 years, Dudley Beckham. Sandra was a stay-at-home mother to her four sons and an in-home baby-sitter for several years within the Red Lick community. Her greatest joy was being with her family. Sandra prided herself in making quilts for her four sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking, loved homemade ice cream and Christmas was her favorite time of year. Sandra exemplified a true servant’s heart where she always thought of others first in every way. She was a member of Cross View Baptist Church in Red Lick, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents A.G. and Melvie Bridges and one sister, Freda Bridges Burke of Beaumont, TX.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dudley Beckham, four sons; Charles Beckham of DeKalb, TX, Wade Beckham and wife Teresa, of Gilmer, TX, Gene Beckham and wife Melanie, of Queen City, TX, Craig Beckham and wife Staci, of Queen City, TX, ten grandchildren; Alec Beckham, Kinzi Beckham Sparks, Brad Beckham, Brent Beckham, Robin Beckham Edmonds, Brystal Beckham, Josie Beckham, Garrett Beckham, Payton Beckham and Landri Beckham, six great-grandchildren; Remington Edmonds, Elena Beckham, Anastasia Beckham, Cameron Beckham, Halston Beckham and Wrenlee Beckham.

She is also survived by four brothers; Jerry Bridges, Donald Bridges and Dwayne Bridges of Peason, LA and Winston Bridges of Natchitoches, LA, two sisters; Connie Minter of Hooks, TX and Beverly Bowling of Texarkana, TX and by many nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends.

Services will be at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel located in Nash, TX at 1:00 PM Saturday with graveside service to follow at Red Lick Cemetery with Bro. Kelsey Coleman officiating. Pallbearers will be Delane Bridges, Bryan Bridges, Dale Bridges, Clint Bridges, Phillip Burke, Wendell Bridges, Alec Beckham, Brad Beckham, Brent Beckham and Garrett Beckham. Burial will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

