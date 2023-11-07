Sponsor

Sandra Joan Guilliams, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Friday, November 3, 2023, in a local hospital.

Ms. Guilliams was born November 20, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center where she had worked as an LVN. She enjoyed reading and caring for her dog, Bandit. She loved to go on long drives around the area just to take in the sights. Mrs. Guilliams enjoyed a good conversation; she could talk to anyone about anything. She was a very caring woman and enjoyed taking care of others. She was always there for her friends and family, making sure they felt loved and supported. She looked after everyone as if they were her own child. Though she never had kids of her own many of her family members viewed her as a motherly role model in their lives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Guilliams and her parents, JT and Artie Powell; two sisters and brothers in-law, Annie and Jim Boyer and Virginia and Wayne Jones.

She is survived by her three stepchildren, Robin Fletcher, Allen Guilliams, Gary Guilliams; two brothers and sisters in-law, Tommy and Mary Powell, Donald and Sandra Powell; seven nieces, four nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Opportunities Inc. or to a pet charity of your choice.

