Sandra Joyce Poole was born October 15, 1961 in Hope, Arkansas. Jesus called her home, to be with her beloved husband and parents, on June 25, 2022 at 60 years old. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and caring, that many friends and family will miss.

She was a graduate of Texas High School in 1980, where she met her husband, Mitchell Poole, and made lifelong friends. Their love story started early, in junior high, and blossomed through high school. They married on August 8, 1980, and moved to Nacogdoches to attend Stephen F. Austin University. They moved back to Texarkana, Texas shortly after.

Sandra and Mitch had two children, Chris and Erin Poole. She loved being a mother and taking care of her children. Whether it be taking them to baseball games, or peewee cheerleading practice. They both became involved with the Redwater Band program and enjoyed cheering on both children at football games and band competitions around the area.

Sandra loved to attend concerts with her children, including an Elvis impersonator during a tornado warning in Hope, AR. She was an avid beachgoer and loved having windblown hair and dipping her toes in the gulf water. Sandra loved animals of all kinds and had a super soft spot for cats.

Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Mitch Poole, her parents, Jimmie and Margaret Yates and her sister Bobbie Welch. She is survived by her children, Chris and Erin Poole; two sisters, Pat Cannon and Betty Dillingham. She had several nieces and nephews, great-nephews, and many other relatives. The family would like to also thank the nurses at Baptist Health in Little Rock, AR, Logan, Amber, and Hannah. They will hold a special place for Sandra and her family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 10 am at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Timothy Montgomery officiating. Graveside services will follow at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.