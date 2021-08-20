Advertisement

Sandra Kay Bean, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bean was born June 6, 1948 in Wynne, Arkansas and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Arley Bean of Texarkana, Texas; children, Greg Bean and wife Rachel of Fort Worth, Texas, Michelle Lafayette of Texarkana, Texas and Marsha Martin and husband Shawn of Texarkana, Texas; five grandchildren, Anthony Bean, Jayde Sloan, Makayla Sloan, Sophia Bean, Evalynn Bean and numerous other relatives and friends. A special thanks to Ms. Vicky and Amanda through Heritage Hospice.

Services will be held at 4:30 P.M. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Kenneth Self officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M.