Sara Ann Lindsey, age 64 of Maud, Texas passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 in a local hospital. Mrs. Lindsey was born June 2, 1958, in Texarkana, Texas. She was retired as a self-employed dog groomer, member of Rock Creek Baptist Church and is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Betsy ”Jeannie” Yates.

She is survived by her husband Barry “BJ” Lindsey, three sons, Phil and wife Kathryn Simmons III, Joey Cooper, Brendan Lindsey, daughters, Tara and husband Chad Blalock, Alexis Lindsey, mother in law, Debbie Duncan, Brother, Kenny and wife Bonnie Yates, grandchildren, Dakota, Rusty, Koda, Dillon, Brett, Jayce, Chris, Tristan, Mikayla, great grandchildren, Kaeson, Kendalyn, Dixie, Kaedence, Weston and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

