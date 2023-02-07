Robin Bourgeois

Advertisement

Robin Lorraine Bourgeois, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence.

Ms. Bourgeois was born November 10, 1962, in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Richard and Shirley (Byrd) Elder. She was a Christian who loved family and enjoyed time with them. She loved to garden and plant flowers, watch hummingbirds in the yard and view all types of nature.

Robin was preceded in death by her father, Richard Elder; husband Gary Bourgeois; one sister, Carrie Dyson; and two brothers Robert Elder and Kenneth Elder.

Survivors include her mother, Shirley Elder; one daughter, Dawnielle Bourgeois; one sister, Roxie Durham; two brothers, Floyd Elder and Kris Elder; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Christian and Matthew Bourgeois; along with numerous other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM on Friday and continue until the service starts.

