Sponsor

Sarah Cox Williamson, 86, of Texarkana, TX, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at home, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters.

Born on December 31, 1938, in Dallas, TX, to Mac and Helen Merrit Cox, Sarah lived a life of faith, service, and dedication. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Texarkana for 53 years, serving in various roles, including Treasurer, Chairman of the Finance Committee, handbell choir member, First Impressions greeter, Baptist Women leader, and Sunday School teacher alongside her husband, Jerry for couples and singles. She also supported children’s ministry programs, including Bible Drill.

Beyond her church, Sarah was actively involved in her community through Women for the Arts and Domestic Violence Prevention.

She grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and accepted Jesus as her Savior at age 8. A graduate of Waco High School, she later earned her degree from Baylor University. Throughout her career, she worked for a U.S. Congressman in Washington, DC (1960–1965), Braniff Air Lines, and as a legal secretary. She later partnered alongside her husband, serving as an IRS enrolled agent.

Sarah found joy in playing Mexican Train with family and Bunco with friends. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling the world alongside her husband, family, and friends. Above all, she cherished her family and her faith in Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mac and Helen Cox.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jerry Williamson; two daughters, Angela (Jerry Rye) of Conway, AR, and Christina (Doug Dietz) of Texarkana, TX; two grandchildren, Alyssa (Ethan Kailey) of Conway, AR, and Jacob Rye of Conway, AR; her brother, Mack (Linda Cox); a sister-in-law, Marsha (Mike Moffett); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, foreign exchange students, and family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, June 16, 2025, at First Baptist Church- Moores Lane, with Reverend Mike Beck officiating. Following the service burial will take place at Cerrogordo Cemetery at 932 Hwy 380 West in Winthrop, Arkansas. The visitation will be held on Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A special thank you goes to Hospice of Texarkana, especially Amy and Teresa, for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Texarkana Children’s Ministry or to one of the causes Sarah held dear: Lottie Moon Missions, Water Springs Ranch, Running WJ Ranch, or Domestic Violence Prevention.