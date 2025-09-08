Sponsor

Scott Alan Thomas, age 54, of Genoa, AR, passed away on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at his residence.

Scott was born on January 3, 1971, to his parents, David “D.R.” and Sara Thomas. He proudly worked at Cooper Tire for 30 years as a tread operator. He enjoyed keeping up with his favorite football teams and taking road trips with his father.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Thomas; his grandparents, Dorothy Watson, Dee and Alma Thomas; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his father and closest friend, David “D.R” Thomas; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Macedonia Cemetery with Marty Thomas officiating.