Texarkana Homeless Coalition 4th Annual Resource Day

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) is hosting the 4th Annual Resource Day, on Thursday, September 18th, from 8:00 am-2:00 pm on the Crossties Event Venue lawn located at 324 East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR.

The goal of Resource Day is to help individuals or families experiencing or at-risk homelessness find, enroll in, and receive services that otherwise would take months to secure and also offer free essential items. Services will include but are not limited to distribution of hygiene kits, dental care, haircuts, showers, housing information, food, personal care products, veterans’ services, medical care, mental health, Texas identification cards, employment counseling, employment job placement, and clothing.

For those who would like to set up a booth as a vendor or volunteer or donate please fill out the google form below. Deadline for vendor applications is Monday, September 15th: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPzDi95H_Sow2uPGTxVXroPYGl1KhRHj7dxZp4HLFV1j1_gg/viewform

For more information, contact Planning and Community Development Director Vashil Fernandez at vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3904.

About Texarkana Homeless Coalition

TXKHC consists of many organizations and individuals working together to end homelessness in Texarkana and Bowie County. For more information, visit their website at www.txkhc.org or visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TexarkanaHomelessCoalition.