William Scott Thomas, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 10, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Scott was born August 3, 1965, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a truck driver with R & B Transport and a member of 1st Biker’s Church. He graduated from Arkansas High School, class of 1983. Scott never met a stranger, always put others before himself, and was the friend you could always count on. He was a devoted husband, father, Poppy, son, and friend to many. Fond memories of playing golf, dirt track and motorcross racing, and mudding with friends in his jeep. He and Tammy also enjoyed their many rides to Hot Springs, Arkansas, on their Harley- Davidson watching beautiful sunsets along the lake. The most important part of Scott’s life was creating memories with Tammy and his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Thomas, and his stepfather, Allen Green.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Tammy Thomas of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Kalyn Thomas of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter Kristen Thomas, of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Sue Roberts and her husband, Jim of Wake Village, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Terry Thomas of Texarkana, Arkansas; his four grandchildren, Rayder, Waylen and Laynee Thomas, Kelli Karaliu and many special friends and other relatives.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:30 P.M. Immediately following the memorial at the funeral home; the family asks that you join them for the committal service at Rock Springs Cemetery with Pastor Matthew Butler officiating.

