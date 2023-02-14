Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

RUSSELL JONES

Robert Russell Jones, age 63, of Queen City, Texas, died Friday, February 10, 2023, at his residence.

Mr. Jones was born January 2, 1960, in Texarkana, Texas to James Leonard Jones and Vonnie Lanelle (Ryan) Jones, who preceded him in death. After high school, Russell joined the Navy and served on the USS Independence where he was a machinist and a fireman. When he returned to civilian life, he went on to become a fireman and paramedic and worked for the Texarkana Texas Fire Department for 32 years. Russell was a hunter, fisherman, and winemaker but his main roles were that of a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Survivors include his wife, Traci Jones; three sons, Brandon J. Skinner and wife Lisa, Scott H. Jones and wife Michelle, and Robert L. Jones; three grandchildren, Grace Skinner, Joseph Skinner and Joy Skinner; two brothers, James L. Jones and wife, Sharon and Kelly Jones; as well as his beloved dog, Rastus Jones and numerous other relatives.

Advertisement

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home

There will be memorial service at the funeral home in the weeks ahead. More information to come.

