Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Thomas Shane Birtcher, age 49, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Birtcher was born February 24, 1973, in Texarkana, Arkansas to Danny and Pam (Stombaugh) Birtcher. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked in maintenance and repairs. He loved animals especially dogs, often rescuing and adopting them. Shane was a good friend, one who was trustworthy and dependable. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pam Birtcher and his grandparents, Forrest Birtcher, Jr., Wanda Birtcher, Clifford Stombaugh and Mattie Stombaugh.

Advertisement

Survivors include his father, Danny Birtcher; two brothers, Dallas Birtcher and fiancé Teri, and William Stivers; one nephew, Oliver Birtcher; along with other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Twin Cities Baptist Temple, 216 Wake Village Rd, Wake Village, Texas.

Cremation arrangement are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

