Advertisement

Donna Kay Hill McDowell, age 76, of Round Rock, Texas, formerly of Bedford, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Mrs. McDowell was born October 29, 1946, in Helena, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and a Christian. She enjoyed singing, reading, and volunteering at her church. Mrs. McDowell was known to be quick witted, funny, and thoughtful. Her family was the most important part of her life and spending time with them brought her the most joy. She devoted her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, and to taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her father Frank Milwee Hill (1963), mother, Pansy Opal Moore Hill (1987), and brother Lanny Ray Hill (2011) and sister-in-law Theila Fae LeGrand Hill (2011).

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Andy Wilhelm of New Braunfels, Texas; one son, Daniel McDowell of Round Rock, Texas; two grandchildren, Ethan House of San Marcos, Texas, and Christiana and Derek Sides of Red Oak, Texas; two nieces, Laurisa Mann (Lester) of Blytheville, Arkansas, Scarlett Velázquez (Julio) of Horn Lake, Mississippi, great niece Jade Velázquez and great nephew Julian Velázquez and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 6 P. M. to 8:00 P. M.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

