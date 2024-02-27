Sponsor

Shannon Michelle Stewart-Henderson, age 40, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at a Dallas hospital. Born on January 2, 1984, to Sharon Stewart and Richard Jackson, Shannon leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and love.

A proud graduate of Texas High School, Shannon furthered her education at Texarkana College before embarking on a career at Murphy USA, where she dedicated herself until her health began to decline. Known for her vibrant personality and infectious smile, Shannon had a passion for connecting with people, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Shannon’s greatest joys in life were her two beloved children, Kimani and Kimarion, whom she cherished dearly. She was also blessed with a grandchild Sierra Hargrave of Watertown, NY, , whom she adored.

She is survived by her daughter Kimani (Trevor) Hargrave of Watertown, NY, son Kimarion Stewart of Texarkana, AR, 1 grandchild Sierra Hargrave of Watertown, NY, two stepsons Cliff Henderson Jr. and Tristan Henderson of Texarkana, TX, and her husband, Cliff Henderson of Texarkana, TX. Shannon is also mourned by her parents, Sharon Stewart of Texarkana, TX, and Richard Jackson of Texarkana, AR.

In addition to her immediate family, Shannon is survived by her brothers Michael Stewart (Latamala) of Texarkana, AR, Richard Jackson III (Shuna) of Houston, TX, Dominque Jackson of Dallas, TX, and her sisters Cymone Thomas of Texarkana, TX, Barbara Jackson of Little Rock, AR, and A’mia Birmingham of Dallas, TX. Shannon also leaves behind her two favorite cousins, Courtney Stewart of Houston, TX, and Eric Stewart of Texarkana, TX, as well as a host of other beloved family members and friends.

Shannon’s memory will be cherished by all who knew her, as she touched the lives of many with her kindness, love, and beautiful spirit. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Memorial Service Thursday, February 29, 2004 at 5:00 PM Lonoke Baptist Church 1841 Lonoke Avenue Texarkana, Arkansas.