Sharla Taylor

Advertisement

Sharla Patrice Kegley Taylor, age 63, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Sharla was born March 8, 1960 in Dallas, Texas to Earnest Paul Kegley and Mary Corena Caraway. She was the youngest of 5 daughters. She graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School in 1978 and worked as a production worker for most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and talking on the phone. She especially loved her dogs, her family and the Lord. She was a member of Church on the Rock in Texarkana, Texas.

Sharla was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Paulette Barton.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Tony Taylor of Hooks, Texas; one daughter, Brandy Smith and son-in-law, Jesse Smith of New Boston, Texas; two grandchildren, Olivia Mitchell and Parker Whittenberg of New Boston, Texas; two sisters. Pauline Brakett of Bayton, Texas and Pamela Ferguson; and brother-law-law, Jeffery Ferguson of Wake Village, Texas.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas with funeral services to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

